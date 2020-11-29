Nate Robinson and Jake Paul engaged in a boxing match last night as they were the main appetizer prior to the Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr bout. In the end, it was Paul who came away victorious as he delivered a vicious second-round knockout to Robinson, who was left face first in the ring for quite some time. Fans delivered some well wishes to Robinson although once they realized he was okay, the memes soon followed.

Following the fight, many were curious as to what Robinson would say about the ordeal, and in the end, he opted to take to Instagram where he had a message for those who supported him. Needless to say, Robinson isn't too discouraged about the whole ordeal.

"Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight," Robinson said. "To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me...it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been."

Moving forward, it doesn't seem like Robinson has plans to step back into the ring which is probably for the best. As for Paul, well, he wants Conor McGregor next.