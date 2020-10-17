Florida head coach Dan Mullen has tested positive for COVID-19. Mullen is among 21 players and two coaches to test positive for the coronavirus during a recent wave that has struck the school's program.

"Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week," Mullen posted on Twitter, Saturday. "Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test was confirmed.

"I'm continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe."

The university temporarily halted all football activities and postponed their game with LSU following initial positive tests, earlier this week.

Fellow SEC head coach Nick Saban, of Alabama, also tested positive for COVID-19 this week but was cleared to participate in Saturday's game against Georgia, after testing negative for the coronavirus three consecutive times prior to the game.

