Based on her new Instagram video, it’s safe to say Flo Milli is multi-talented. In addition to being a talented emcee, the 20-year-old rap newcomer could easily switch into acting if her reenactment of an iconic Flavor of Love scene is any indication of her thespian ability.

In a hilarious video uploaded to her Instagram page, the Alabama native acted out an unforgettable scene from the first season of VH1’s Flavor of Love. The scene in question, from a dating show dedicated to finding love for Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav which aired back in 2006, went down between contestants including the internet meme queen Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Hottie. Watching Flo Milli perform the scene, it is more than understandable why the dialogue has remained iconic.

Twitter was also very impressed with Flo Milli, with her rendition of the scene going viral on the platform.

In case you haven’t seen the original scene, here it is for your viewing pleasure...

Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, the young rapper is still a considerably fresh face on the scene. Born Tamia Carter, the rapper released her debut projectHo, why is you here? in July of this year following the success of her viral singles “Beef FloMix” and “In The Party.”