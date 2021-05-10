Flipp Dinero Goes Off On His Latest Single "The Get Back"

When Flipp Dinero first burst onto the scene with his track "Leave Me Alone" back in 2018, he immediately became a viral sensation and was able to build a sizeable fanbase willing to follow his every move. Since that time, he has steadily released brand new music and on Friday, he blessed those fans with a new high-energy single called "The Get Back."

With this song, the New York rapper gives us his signature energy which has some parts bars and some parts melodies. The effort comes with a ton of braggadocios bars and if you put this on at a party, you'll definitely get the crowd excited. If you're a fan of the artist, there is a lot to like here, and we're sure he has even more in store for the rest of 2021.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I run it up ima get that

Stacks in the back, yeah, I call it the get back (Run it back)

If I got a problem, I swear I’ma solve it and shawty she dad so I hit that (Yeah)

Racks in the pack and I spent that, Beamer that’s moving to fast when I sit back (Skrr, skrr)