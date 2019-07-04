Once upon a time, Flavor Flav had his own reality dating show. For three seasons, dozens of women competed to win the Public Enemy rapper's affections on VH1's Flavor of Love, and on the second series, a woman named Chandra "Deelishis" Davis took home the victory—and her man. Tiffany "New York" Pollard came in second that season, once again, but 13 years later, both women have continued to capitalize off of their reality television moment.

In a recent interview on the Dinner with the Avery’s podcast, Deelishis was asked about her relationship with Flav and if she ever had sex with the veteran rapper. She stated that their relationship never turned physical, but it wasn't because she didn't want to. According to Deelishis, she and Flav dated for four months after the show wrapped. One night they went to a club and got drunk together, and although she did her best to get him into the bedroom, he politely refused. Deelishis said that she believes Flav may have felt guilty because she later learned that he had a girlfriend while he was filming the show and dating her. She also talked about dating men that others considered ugly, noting that she finds men who give her attention to be attractive.

Check out the full interview below. The conversation about Flavor Flav begins around the 57-minute mark.