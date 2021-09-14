The saga that is "Flavor Flav said this" versus "Chuck D said that" has been a rollercoaster and, at this point, nobody besides those two knows exactly what is going on with their feud and the status of Public Enemy.

Last year, after Flavor Flav was fired from the group, Chuck D claimed it was all an April Fool's hoax. Flavor Flav denied it was a hoax, the two went back and forth and despite ultimately releasing What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, their first album for Def Jam in two decades, there is still a divide in Public Enemy.

That being said, Flavor Flav had some words for Chuck D.

"Yo, there's some things Chuck D has to work out with me," Flav told TMZ while walking through the airport. "Once he comes to the table and signs this partnership agreement, then we can work. If he doesn't sign this partnership agreement, we not working."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Flav continued on to say that he is not the one holding up anything for Public Enemy and that Chuck D is the one who is not willing to come to the table to work out an agreement.

"Chuck D is the hold up and not Flavor Flav," the clock-adorned rapper said. "That's my boy. That's my boy and that's my family member, but business-wise, we're not seeing eye to eye."

Whatever happens to Public Enemy is obviously up in the air. Different stories are coming from different sides and it's impossible to be sure what is fact and what is fiction. But one thing is for sure, with the current state of affairs in the world, there is always room for Public Enemy's voice and the rap game is hopeful that, at some point, it can come back.

What do you think, though? Is Public Enemy done? Which side is really at fault here? Let us know in the comments.

