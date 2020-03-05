After hitting the Bernie Sanders camp with a cease and desist letter (over a prescheduled Public Enemy performance at a campaign event) Flava Flav found himself given the unceremonious boot from Public Enemy -- a group he helped start back in 1985. Despite the obvious narrative, Public Enemy co-founder Chuck D explained that politics had nothing to do with the firing, but rather Flav's unprofessional conduct and tendency to value "partying over work."

Given that Flava has been part of Public Enemy for thirty-seven years, it's surprising that such a long-running relationship would sour so publically. What's not surprising, however, is that Flava Flav had something to say about the debacle. TMZ recently caught up with the rapper turned reality star during a stint in Vegas, and he offered up his take on the situation at hand.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"When I seen them use my picture to advertise that Public Enemy was performing for Bernie Sanders, yes I had a fit," explains Flava. "Why? Because Public Enemy wasn't performing for Bernie Sanders. It was just Chuck D and whoever he has with him. It's only Public Enemy when myself and Chuck D are together. When Chuck D is by himself he's not Public Enemy, when I'm by myself I'm not Public Enemy. He doesn't own the whole group by himself, he owns it along with me. He can't fire me and I can't fire him. If anything, the only thing he can do is refuse to perform with me."

Though things are bad now, Flava acknowledges that their rich history ensures that an amicable conclusion can be reached. "We made differences, we made marks, we made history together," he muses. "I really want to continue this legacy on. I've been reaching out to him, he's been turning his back. I'm like come on Chuck, let's come to the table. He's on his own agenda right now. We will, one day, come to the table and put this thing back together. I guarantee we'll come back ten times stronger."