FKA Twigs Delivers Hypnotic New Single "Killer"

FKA Twigs is one of the most unique artists in the pop and r&b space. Her songs contain unique sounds and when it comes to production, Twigs knows how to select the perfect instrumentation to convey her feelings. With each new release, Twigs is able to show the world just how much of a talent she really is, and today, the artist decided to bless fans with a brand new track called "Killer."

Throughout this song, Twigs speaks on just how tough heartbreak can be. She has been through a lot in her personal life and those feelings of anguish are certainly brought to the forefront here. As for the music itself, it is hypnotic and spacey while also offering pop appeal. It's yet another solid effort from the artist and fans will definitely appreciate something new to listen to.

Let us know what you think of the artist's brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dancing in the dark, I can feel it in my heart

You’re a killer, but I didn’t wanna call it

Something in the way you put your hands on my waist

Pulled me nearer, no, I never wanna call it