According to ABC7, the teen phenomenon of Vaping has claimed its first life. In a statement released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Director said, “We are saddened to hear of the first death related to the outbreak of severe lung disease in those who use e-cigarette or “vaping” devices. CDC’s investigation is ongoing. We are working with state and local health departments and FDA to learn the cause or causes of this ongoing outbreak.”

The death comes after a series of Juul related injuries and illnesses have been reported this year. One teen reportedly suffered from a collapsed lung after repeated Juul usage, and now, CNBC is reporting that U.S. Health Officials are investigating over two hundred cases of severe lung disease that have been linked to vaping.

CDC Director Robert Redfield / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images CDC Director Robert Redfield / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The CDC ended its statement by reemphasizing the dangers of e-cigarettes saying, “This tragic death in Illinois reinforces the serious risks associated with e-cigarette products. Vaping exposes users to many different substances for which we have little information about related harms – including flavorings, nicotine, cannabinoids, and solvents. CDC has been warning about the identified and potential dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping since these devices first appeared. E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.”

The issue of vaping has been labeled an epidemic by The Surgeon’s General.