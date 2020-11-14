mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Returns With Catchy New Single "Speed"

Alexander Cole
November 14, 2020 10:19
Image via Fetty Wap

Speed
Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap's new track "Speed" contains some great weekend vibes.


When Fetty Wap burst onto the scene back in 2015, fans were immediately drawn to his music. His run was something that will forever be remembered by hip-hop fans and to this day, Fetty Wap continues to drop dope new projects and singles that contain an alternate sound from what he started with. His latest effort is a track called "Speed" which also comes with a dope music video that truly feels like some sort of cinematic universe.

As for the song itself, we get some catchy vocal lines from Fetty who has always been known for his abilities when it comes to writing repeatable hooks. With this track, we see Fetty trying to woo a woman while explaining exactly why she needs him. Once again, it is a solid effort from the artist and you can check out the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl I ain't tell no lies with you
Girl you were just my speed
Drink baby I'm gon ride with you
Girl I'm what you need

