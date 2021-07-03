Fenix Flexin' Holds His Own On "What's The Move"

Shoreline mafia affiliate Fenix Flexin' is here to prove to the world that he doesn't need the likes of Ohgeesy and Rob Vicious to make him a star. His debut, Fenix Flexin Vol. 1, released just yesterday, is certainly a testament to Fenix's solo talent. However, if you're looking for more proof, or just a song to add to your Summer rap playlist, check out "What's the Move?"- a smooth west coast hip hop track touched with Fenix Flexin's natural charisma.

The instrumental on the song is simple: heavy bass in a West Coast pattern, minimal drums, and a piano- pretty standard for a Shoreline Mafia affiliated track. This provides ample space for Fenix Flexin' to fill with his vocal charm.

While his flow is pretty standard throughout the track, his lyrics intentionally and unintentionally keep you hooked. Some come off as ruthless and aggressive, which I'm sure is the persona Fenix' Flexin is going for, while others come off as unintentionally funny or relatable. It seems very easy for these lyrics, matched with this beat, to become a TikTok trend.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think:

Quotable Lyrics:

Why yo *** a house *****Go and wash some dishes

Boy you got a 36 why you buy a Roley

We gonna get a ***** chipped like some Guacamole