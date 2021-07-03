mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fenix Flexin' Holds His Own On "What's The Move"

Joe Abrams
July 03, 2021 13:23
76 Views
00
0
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

Risky
Fenix Flexin

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"What's the Move?" off of Fenix Flexin's debut is a surefire hit.


Shoreline mafia affiliate Fenix Flexin' is here to prove to the world that he doesn't need the likes of Ohgeesy and Rob Vicious to make him a star. His debut, Fenix Flexin Vol. 1, released just yesterday, is certainly a testament to Fenix's solo talent. However, if you're looking for more proof, or just a song to add to your Summer rap playlist, check out "What's the Move?"- a smooth west coast hip hop track touched with Fenix Flexin's natural charisma. 

The instrumental on the song is simple: heavy bass in a West Coast pattern, minimal drums, and a piano- pretty standard for a Shoreline Mafia affiliated track. This provides ample space for Fenix Flexin' to fill with his vocal charm.

While his flow is pretty standard throughout the track, his lyrics intentionally and unintentionally keep you hooked. Some come off as ruthless and aggressive, which I'm sure is the persona Fenix' Flexin is going for, while others come off as unintentionally funny or relatable. It seems very easy for these lyrics, matched with this beat, to become a TikTok trend. 

Check out the song below and let us know what you think:

Quotable Lyrics:

Why yo *** a house *****Go and wash some dishes
Boy you got a 36 why you buy a Roley
We gonna get a ***** chipped like some Guacamole

Fenix Flexin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  76
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fenix Flexin shoreline mafia west coast hip hop debut album music video
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fenix Flexin' Holds His Own On "What's The Move"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject