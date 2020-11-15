Father Returns With 9-Track Project "Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You"

Father has become well-known throughout the music industry as a creative artist who isn't afraid to let his humor spill out into his music. From his song to album titles, you can always count on Father to come through with something that takes you on a ride. This is especially true with his brand new project called Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You.

This new offering from the Atlanta artist contains nine tracks and at a runtime of 22 minutes, this is definitely an easy listen. As for the songs themselves, they mostly feature some psychedelic trap beats all while Father offers up some laid back auto-tuned flows. Just like his past releases, Father isn't afraid to come through with some humorous lyrics, all while staying true to himself as an artist.

Give the project a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. 9 Lives

2. Risotto

3. Spell Book

4. Brighton Beach Flow

5. Backbreaker

6. Fist of the North Star

7. Boy Runs With Snakes

8. Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You

9. Uncut