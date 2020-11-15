mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Father Returns With 9-Track Project "Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You"

Alexander Cole
November 15, 2020 11:49
213 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You
Father

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Father's humor is back in full force on his new project "Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You"


Father has become well-known throughout the music industry as a creative artist who isn't afraid to let his humor spill out into his music. From his song to album titles, you can always count on Father to come through with something that takes you on a ride. This is especially true with his brand new project called Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You.

This new offering from the Atlanta artist contains nine tracks and at a runtime of 22 minutes, this is definitely an easy listen. As for the songs themselves, they mostly feature some psychedelic trap beats all while Father offers up some laid back auto-tuned flows. Just like his past releases, Father isn't afraid to come through with some humorous lyrics, all while staying true to himself as an artist.

Give the project a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. 9 Lives
2. Risotto
3. Spell Book
4. Brighton Beach Flow
5. Backbreaker
6. Fist of the North Star
7. Boy Runs With Snakes
8. Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You
9. Uncut

Father come outside, we not gone jump you new mixtape new project new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Father Returns With 9-Track Project "Come Outside, We Not Gone Jump You"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject