Just in time for the release of his forthcoming album Family Ties, it looks like Fat Joe has gifted himself with a luxury whip. The Bronx rapper has been rolling out the release of Family Ties for some time, even recently sharing with Power 106's L.A. Leakers that this may be his last album, calling it his "greatest album ever" and his "game-winning home run."



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Joe just dropped quite a few stacks on a brand new, custom Rolls-Royce that came with a hefty price tag. The 2020 Cullinan was initially valued at $350K, but after Joe got it all fixed up with his personal tidbits, its value increased to $500K. The rapper reportedly sent his ride over to Will Castro of Will Castro Designs and Unique Rides on the MotorTrend Network.

The outlet claims that Joe added a "2-tone matte blue color with a white wrap, as well as a matching interior that had to be installed as well." There were also 24-inch rims, Nitto tires, and mini televisions installed. Aside from the pricey additions Joe reportedly added to his new vehicle, the Cullinan boasts a number of features that already make this Rolls-Royce a vehicle of extravagance. It has a champagne chiller, massage seats, cocktail table, elevated rear seating, a whiskey decanter, and much more under the hood. Check out a sneak peek below.