Fat Joe's outfit of the day post may not be earning him any praise from fashion's finest, but it certainly did provide his good friends with some laughter this wintery weekend.

In case you missed it, on Friday, January 28th, the 51-year-old posted up in a reddish-pink-coloured hoodie layered under a beige jacket, paired with some distressed blue jeans. While one may expect the New York native to opt for a pair of Timbs on his feet, instead, he threw on a pair of Kanye West-designed Yeezy boots.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Waiting on the snow," Joe captioned his photos, taken in the streets of the Big Apple. Before long, dozens of the "Deep" rapper's friends flocked to the comments – some of them hyping him up, and others taking the opportunity to clown their pal.

"[You] went [too] far lol," N.O.R.E. wrote. "Where the Timbs at lol?" DJ Clue asked. "Wow [you] really live a life, naw but for real," DJ Khaled added.

Remy Ma, on the other hand, complimented Fat Joe on his "fire fit," while Tony Sunshine asked, "why you doing 'em like that?" along with a trail of flame emojis.

As HipHopDX notes, the Family Ties hitmaker has reacted well to all of the jokes, even reposting some memes that have been made to his own page. "Nah y'all gotta relax," he captioned a photo dump that begins with a photoshopped light sabre in the recording artist's hand and ends with him joining a scene from Mad Max.

Check the hilarious posts out below.

[Via]