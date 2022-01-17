Farrah Abraham has been arrested in Los Angles for allegedly slapping a security guard at the restaurant, Grandmaster Records. Abraham was reportedly out with friends when the incident went down.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with TMZ, Abraham acted belligerent and was asked to leave the restaurant. Initially, only paramedics were called to the scene, but after arriving, they decided to phone the police for backup.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Abraham claims that the establishment's workers attacked her and tried to film the altercation so they could leak the video to the media.

“I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grandmaster Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here," she told the outlet. “It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of three attacked and harassed when I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

Back in 2018, Abraham was arrested for a similar accusation. The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel banned her for allegedly striking a security guard who had asked her to leave the premises.

[Via]