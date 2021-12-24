Bronx rapper Kay Flock is facing some legal issues right now as according to DJ Akademiks, he was arrested last night in New York for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old man. The alleged murder took place on December 16th, and since that time, the police have been putting up wanted posters with Kay Flock's face, all while encouraging people to come forward with any information they might have.

At this moment, police believe the shooting was gang-related, although as it stands, there is no confirmed motive for the alleged killing. Either way, Flock is now in custody and is facing some pretty heavy charges.

As Akademiks reported, Flock went to a barbershop in New York where he came in contact with a man that he reportedly had prior problems with. From there, the two took things outside for an argument, which eventually ended in the 24-year-old's demise. Police are saying that Flock shot the man in the neck and back, all before fleeing the scene. The rapper was reportedly shielding his face during the alleged act, as surveillance footage captured him with a mask on.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any details on the situation.