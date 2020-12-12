After being in the hands of Fox for longer than most fans care to recall, the movie rights for the Fantastic Four returned to Marvel once Disney purchased the studio. The first family of Marvel has gotten some lukewarm success is the movie market. The first film was decent, but the following two films got progressively worse. Luckily, Chris Evans ditched the Human Torch and became Captain America and fans buried the thought of a cloud-shaped Galactus for years. Michael B. Jordan made a pretty famous switch from the Human Torch to another MCU character as well. Now, Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige is ready to take the Fantastic Four back to the big screen properly.

At The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day this week, Marvel unleashed a slew of news on fans, the biggest being a reboot movie for Fantastic Four. Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will all return, although a cast has yet to be announced. For years there has been a fan movement to get John Krasinski in the role of Mr. Fantastic, with his real-life wife Emily Blunt playing Invisible Woman. Jon Watts, the man who directed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been hired to direct the Fantastic Four film. It would be interesting to see how Kevin Feige maneuvers these waters, because there have already been two separate tries at bringing this story to life. However, they did get it right with the third set of Spider-Man films, so fans are hopeful. Who do you think should play the Fantastic Four?