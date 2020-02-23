Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's family is putting on a massive concert to celebrate her life and legacy titled Selena XXV-Veinticinco Años.

The event, put on by the family company Q Productions, will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Selena's death on May 9th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, according to Complex.

"We are excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to honor and celebrate my sister, Selena," CEO/president of Q Productions, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement provided to Billboard. "Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance have only grown throughout generations. Through our father, Abraham Quintanilla, we were taught to persevere in the face of adversity and to work hard to accomplish our dreams. Those core values, along with her amazing talent and ability to connect with people has helped sustain Selena’s legacy and it is what makes her an impactful and an important role model 25 years later."

Dubbed the Queen of Tejano music, Selena was one of the most popular singers of her time. Her career took a tragic turn on March 31, 1995, when Selena was shot and killed by her agent, Yolanda Saldívar. She was 23.

The lineup will include Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III & Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, and many more.

You can find more information on the event's website here.