Whitney Houston may be gone but she's surely not forgotten since some of her friends have recalled some memorable moments with the beloved singer from years ago. The latest to do it is Faith Evans who recently recalled a time that she and her ex-husband Biggie Smalls would hang out with Whitney and Bobby Brown.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

"Whitney and Bobby [Brown] used to live in the same country club as me and my ex-husband and one day they came to our house,” Faith told Page Six. “We were drinking wine, smoking joints, and they had this thing where they [would] dance and curse at each other.” Apparently Whitney suggested to Faith that they should do a reality show. “And I said, ‘Girl y’all just did the first episode right here," she added.

Faith further explained how she and Whitney got really close when Biggie passed away. "One of the first places she invited me was Donatella Versace’s house in ’97 … I was like, ‘Girl I don’t have no outfit.’ So she brought me one… It was a dinner party… and men with no shirts [were] serving platters," she said.

