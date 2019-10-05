Fabolous Recruits Jeremih & Davido For Melodic Single "Choosy"

It’s been a minute since we heard from Fabolous. In fact, the last time the Brooklyn rapper impacted our site was last Summer when he teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign for the single “Ooh Yeah,” but thankfully that drought ends here today. Out of nowhere, Fabolous decides to come through and share a new single & accompanying video called “Choosy” featuring Jeremih & Davido.

The melodic dance record, which is produced by HitMaka & Swiff D, is expected to appear on Fabolous' Summertime Shootout 3, which will serve as the final installment in his mixtape series. Fabolous spoke about the project in a recent interview, saying:

"It’s a blend of music that is meant to play like a playlist. That’s what I think mix tapes have really transitioned into," he explained. "The start of the Summertime Shootout series was a little different, but now here we are in 2019 and just looking at where things are and how the music is being digested, I just wanted to—not change the music in any kind of way—but know how the music is being digested and give you music in that form. A lot of the music is really a vibe and I wanted to keep some of that energy that was going on now so that you can get into that vibe.”

Check out the official video and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

She want me to come stay over (Stay)

She wanna fly with no lay over (Lay)

Drinkin' all night with no hangover

(Drinkin' all night with no hangover)

She never ask me pay for it (Pay)

She never text me just wait for it (Wait)