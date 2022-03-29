A distressing incident from 2018 has come to haunt Fabolous. It was in March of that year that the Rap icon was arrested after an alleged violent altercation with his longtime partner and mother of his children, Emily B. There were several rumors spread about the incident at the time and video footage of Fabolous and Emily's father arguing outside of a residence quickly went viral.

Fab would face four felony charges of domestic assault before reportedly taking a plea deal in 2019, and he and Emily have been happily in love ever since. However, after Fabolous weighed in about Will Smith and Chris Rock, the internet swiftly reacted.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

We all are aware of the slap that shocked the Academy Awards after Smith laid hands on Rock following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Fabolous applauded the comedian for his composure. "Chris Rock is a real professional cuz ain’t no way.. ain’t no way bruh [crying laughing emoji]," the rapper tweeted.

The message went viral and garnered over 150K likes alone, but with the support also came criticism over the alleged incident involving Emily B. The public didn't hold back in reminding the rapper of his controversial headlines and subsequent case, but Fab hasn't answered any of his critics. Check it out below.