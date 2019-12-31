Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Nate Washington has had about enough of Antonio Brown's weak ass tweets directed at JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Washington took some time on New Year's Eve to get his thoughts about AB off his chest.

In case you missed it, Brown clearly still has some issues with Smith-Schuster, as he took to twitter on Monday afternoon to troll the 23-year old wide receiver following his lackluster season.

Washington, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers, didn't mince words when discussing Brown's latest antics.

"AB lost alllllllll respect‼️You talkin bout JuJu like he get into beef! Boy like playing video games! Take yo lost childhood, no real friends ass on! Boys pull the weakest moves when they sit in the dark. I bet the jugs machine don’t even wanna throw to that boy! #HellaWeak"

JuJu posted career lows across the board in 2019, recording just 42 receptions for 552 yards and just three touchdowns in 12 games. Of course, it's worth noting that he was catching passes from backups and third stringers for most of the year because Ben Roethlisberger only appeared in two games before undergoing elbow surgery.

Needless to say, that hasn't stopped AB from hating on the third-year receiver. Check out Washington's full thoughts about the matter below.