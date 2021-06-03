mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Evidence & Boldy James Connect On "All Of That Said"

Mitch Findlay
June 03, 2021 13:22
246 Views
62
1
Rhymesayers EntertainmentRhymesayers Entertainment
Rhymesayers Entertainment

All Of That Said
Evidence Feat. Boldy James

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Evidence and Boldy James connect on "All Of That Said," a laid-back and lyrical duet off the upcoming "Unlearning Vol. 1."


On the verge of delivering his brand new album Unlearning Vol. 1 on June 25th, Evidence has come through to drop off a new single from the project in "All Of That Said." Enlisting Griselda lyricist Boldy James -- also no stranger to spitting laid-back and hard-hitting bars over minimalist production -- Evidence sets it off with a slick opening verse.

"Gangstas don't dance all they do is this," he raps. "Blueberry Yum Yum in Amsterdam like Ludacris / I'm the type to smoke, not the type to drink / took the day to write, used the night to think." Matching his energy is Boldy, who continues his streak of excellence with another strong verse. "I dare a n***a on my son to try to knight the King," he warns. "I bet he wake up in the scope of a sniper's dream / I roll the dope up by the bean, mixed the Sprite and lean."

Check out Evidence and Boldy's new track now, and look for Unlearning Vol 1 to drop off at the end of the month.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Gangstas don't dance all they do is this
Blueberry Yum Yum in Amsterdam like Ludacris
I'm the type to smoke, not the type to drink
Took the day to write, used the night to think

Evidence
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  2
  1
  246
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Evidence Boldy James
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Evidence & Boldy James Connect On "All Of That Said"
62
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject