Evidence & Boldy James Connect On "All Of That Said"

On the verge of delivering his brand new album Unlearning Vol. 1 on June 25th, Evidence has come through to drop off a new single from the project in "All Of That Said." Enlisting Griselda lyricist Boldy James -- also no stranger to spitting laid-back and hard-hitting bars over minimalist production -- Evidence sets it off with a slick opening verse.

"Gangstas don't dance all they do is this," he raps. "Blueberry Yum Yum in Amsterdam like Ludacris / I'm the type to smoke, not the type to drink / took the day to write, used the night to think." Matching his energy is Boldy, who continues his streak of excellence with another strong verse. "I dare a n***a on my son to try to knight the King," he warns. "I bet he wake up in the scope of a sniper's dream / I roll the dope up by the bean, mixed the Sprite and lean."

Check out Evidence and Boldy's new track now, and look for Unlearning Vol 1 to drop off at the end of the month.

