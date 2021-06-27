This year's BET Awards is poised to be one of the best in years. The ceremony will air live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California."As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments," Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a press release. "Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

This year's theme is set to honor Black women, and Taraji P. Henson will host. The list of artists set to perform include Tyler the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Andra Day, DaBaby, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Rapsody, DJ Khaled, and Moneybagg Yo.

Queen Latifah will be sanctified with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award while DMX will be honored by Busta Rhymes and Method Man with a special performance. The 2021 BET Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET tonight (June 27) on BET.