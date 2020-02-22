We're already more than halfway through the shortest month of the year, and Netflix has plenty of new TV programs and movies hitting their catalogue once February officially comes to a close. To kick the month off right, the 1st of March will welcome classics like The Shawshank Redemption, Goodfellas, and There Will Be Blood. Arriving on the 4th is Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything, the documentary detailing the life and death of the title's late artist. However, with all the new additions to the streaming service comes the departure of others, including the Disney+-bound Marvel's Black Panther, which will be leaving Netflix on March 3rd. Check out the full list and let us know what you're excited to watch next month:

ARRIVING:

March 1st



Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 2)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3)

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4th

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5th

Castlevania (Season 3)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6th

Guilty

I Am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector (Season 3)

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious (Season 2)

March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10th

Carmen San Diego: To Steal Or Not To Steal

March 11th

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money (Season 2)

Last Ferry

On My Block (Season 3)

Summer Night

March 12th

Hospital Playlist

March 13th

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite (Season 3)

Go Karts

Kingdom (Season 2)

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 15th

Aftermath

March 16th

The Boss Baby: Back In Business (Season 3)

March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Shaun The Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 18th

Lu Over The Wall

March 19th

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20th

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2)

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2)

Greenhouse Academy (Season 4)

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Tiger King

Ultras

March 23rd

Sol Levante

March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

YooHoo to the Rescue (Season 3)

March 26th

7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 2)

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Uncorked

LEAVING:

March 3rd

Marvel's Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 4th

F the Prom

March 9th

Eat Pray Love

March 15th

Coraline

March 17th

Being Mary Jane: The Series (Season 1-4)

March 24th

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time