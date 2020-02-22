All of the films and TV shows coming and going from Netflix in March 2020.
We're already more than halfway through the shortest month of the year, and Netflix has plenty of new TV programs and movies hitting their catalogue once February officially comes to a close. To kick the month off right, the 1st of March will welcome classics like The Shawshank Redemption, Goodfellas, and There Will Be Blood. Arriving on the 4th is Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything, the documentary detailing the life and death of the title's late artist. However, with all the new additions to the streaming service comes the departure of others, including the Disney+-bound Marvel's Black Panther, which will be leaving Netflix on March 3rd. Check out the full list and let us know what you're excited to watch next month:
ARRIVING:
March 1st
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 2)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3)
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3rd
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4th
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5th
Castlevania (Season 3)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6th
Guilty
I Am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector (Season 3)
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious (Season 2)
March 8th
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10th
Carmen San Diego: To Steal Or Not To Steal
March 11th
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money (Season 2)
Last Ferry
On My Block (Season 3)
Summer Night
March 12th
Hospital Playlist
March 13th
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite (Season 3)
Go Karts
Kingdom (Season 2)
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
March 15th
Aftermath
March 16th
The Boss Baby: Back In Business (Season 3)
March 17th
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Shaun The Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18th
Lu Over The Wall
March 19th
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
March 20th
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2)
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2)
Greenhouse Academy (Season 4)
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Tiger King
Ultras
March 23rd
Sol Levante
March 25th
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue (Season 3)
March 26th
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
March 27th
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 2)
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Uncorked
LEAVING:
March 3rd
Marvel's Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4th
F the Prom
March 9th
Eat Pray Love
March 15th
Coraline
March 17th
Being Mary Jane: The Series (Season 1-4)
March 24th
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time