Eva Marcille is now a proud Georgia homeowner after dropping a reported $780,000 on her gorgeous five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion. The new purchase was followed by her abusive exes ways where the model said on an episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta that she wanted to find a new home that had more security so Kevin McCall couldn't get too close.



According to The Blast, Eva bought the home by herself with no help from her husband Michael Sterling which means the 35-year-old must be in good financial standing, contrary to reports that Marlo Hampton was spreading on how Eva moves around so much because she's sinking financially. Eva shut down the reports making it clear that she was moving for her safety since she was fearful of Kevin.

“Domestic violence is very, very real. I went through domestic violence. I finally found the courage to come up and talk about it about a couple years ago about what I went through with Kevin," she said previously stated. "I feel bad for women that have to deal with it. And it's actually not a laughable matter; it's something that actually makes you feel so little so you don't want to talk about it, but it really sucks."