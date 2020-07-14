ESPN has canceled Kevin Durant's series The Boardroom, which aired on its platform, ESPN+, for two seasons.

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

The premise of the series was to “bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike.” Alongside himself, Durant was joined by Jay Williams and Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman.

While ESPN does not provide viewership metrics for its ESPN+ series', the company does have the data available internally.

“The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+,” ESPN said in a statement to The New York Post. “Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects.”

ESPN+ operates as a $4.99-per-month subscription-based service.

Durant, who joined the Brooklyn Nets last season, has been inactive all year nursing a ruptured Achilles. He announced in June that he will not be returning to the team for the NBA's restart in Orlando on July 30: "I don't think I'm ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month," he told ESPN. "It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career.

"My season is over. I don't plan on playing at all."

