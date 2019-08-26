Heading into next season, the NBA championship race will be wide open thanks to the fact the Golden State Warriors dynasty has been brought to a screeching halt. Injuries to Klay Thompson and the loss of Kevin Durant will weaken the Dubs this season and teams throughout the league will be looking to take the throne from them. Today, ESPN had votes amongst their analysts on a whole slew of topics, including who would win the championship this season. As it turns out, the majority of pundits have the Los Angeles Clippers winning it all.

It shouldn't be too much of surprise that the Clippers got over 50 percent of the votes considering they were able to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the offseason. This dynamic duo will be a force to be reckoned with and the league is in for a show from these two.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers placed second and third in the vote, respectively, while the Los Angeles Lakers managed to finish fourth. Perhaps the most surprising entry is the Warriors who finished with three percent of the vote and came in fifth. With Steph Curry still on the roster, many believe the Warriors will be just fine after all.

What do you think about these predictions? Could the Clippers win it all this season or is another team destined for greatness? Let us know in the comments below.