You can easily make the argument that the Los Angeles Clippers won free agency and that it really wasn't even close. They ended up securing the services of Kawhi Leonard and were also able to pick up Paul George via trade. With these two huge pieces in place, the Clippers are set up to be a successful team over the next couple of years and the expectation is that they will win a championship. While this may seem like a logical prediction, the team actually has to go out and perform before they can claim any kind of trophy.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, Leonard is eager to get the ball rolling and is already organizing a Clippers minicamp in Miami so that the team can build chemistry. Kawhi and George need to integrate themselves into the team and a minicamp could do wonders to establish something early on.

LeBron James and the Lakers are taking a similar approach as the Clippers, except their minicamp will be held in Las Vegas. The Lakers and Clippers rivalry will be at an all-time high this season and if both teams can prove to be title contenders, an interesting season in Los Angeles will be upon us.

It will be intriguing to see how the Clippers come together with two superstars on their side.