There is no denying that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels look amazing for two people in their thirties. They clearly take good care of their bodies but there is no way they look ten years younger than they are. At just 31-years-old, Erica Mena is still so young. Her romantic partner Safaree Samuels is a few years her senior at 37-years-old and we can confidently say that they both look their ages. When the Love & Hip Hop stars claimed to look "younger" than couples born in the 1990s, people had a lot to say and not much of it was positive.

"We Look younger than you 90’s babies," wrote Mena on a photo of herself and Safaree. To their credit, they do look pretty fresh in the picture but she still might be delusional if the fans have anything to say about it. "This look like a midlife crisis," commented one fan. Others reminded Erica Mena that it's fine that she looks her age using creative memes and GIFs.

They both look great but it seems to be the general consensus that they do not look a day younger than their actual ages. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. Take a look at some of the reactions below and let us know what you think.