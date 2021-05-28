Erica Banks & BeatKing Add DreamDoll To "Toot That (Remix)"

She's positioning herself to be the next woman in the Rap game to storm the charts and following the viral success of her single "Buss It," Erica Banks isn't slowing down. The 1501 Certified Entertainment artist has often been pitted against Megan Thee Stallion due to them emerging from the same label, but Banks is over the comparisons. The Texas rapper introduced her single "Toot That" last year, offering up a music video in the Fall, and over six months later, she's back with a remix.

The original version featured BeatKing and this time around, she's called on New York firecracker DreamDoll to assist. The explicit track isn't for the faint of heart as the trio spit bars about bedroom antics, but it's doesn't come as a surprise to those familiar with these artist's catalogs. Stream Erica Banks's "Toot That (Remix) featuring BeatKing and DreamDoll, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Throw it in rotation, make that n*gga get up on it, b*tch

Do it like you nasty, do it like you own it, b*tch

Thick ass, got a lil' junk to it (Junk to it)

Big booty, got a lil' bump to it (Bump to it)

Throw it back quick, he'll run to it (Uh)