When the NFL and Jay-Z's Roc Nation announced a partnership last week, the reactions were mixed. While some agreed that having Jay-Z advise the NFL was a good thing, others saw him as a sellout. It depends on how you look at the situation though. Having a powerful Black voice sitting at the table where NFL execs make decisions is a good thing. Enacting change from the outside hardly works, but having one of our own at the table helping change from the inside is key. On the other hand, Jay did just pass up the chance to perform at the Superbowl and may have instructed others to do the same due to the NFL's destruction of Colin Kaepernick's career. Only time will tell if Jay is in it for a cash grab, or if his moves will actually help change things. One thing is for sure though: A year ago the NFL was thinking about banning all protests and now they're paying out of pocket into social justice programs. The NFL thought they could penalize players to shut them up, and now they're literally paying for their sins. It shows that silencing the issue didn't work, and now they must work to fix things.

When word got out that Jay may also become part-owner of an NFL team, the internet grew more suspicious. Is this just a money move for Jay? Or will Jay's new team be one of the most player-oriented organizations in the league? The legend does have experience in dealing with players and their business. Eric Reid, who knelt alongside Kapernick and also ent up against the NFL, isn't too pleased with the news. Eric Reid talked with reporters Friday night, following the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. When asked about his thoughts on Jay-Z becoming part-owner of a team he stated, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin, and now he’s going to be a part-owner … it’s kind of despicable.” If Jay is a sellout to some, I wonder how they feel about Kapernick signing an NDA and taking a check from the NFL to shut his mouth.