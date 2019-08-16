Jay-Z stirred the pot up quite a bit this week when Roc Nation announced their new partnership with the NFL. The move's been called hypocritical especially since he's been so supportive of the Colin Kaepernick. After the partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL was announced, Kaep's girlfriend, Nessa Nitty, Eric Reid, and Jemele Hill were among the many to call out Hov. However, it seems like Jay's involvement in the NFL is much deeper than simply Roc Nation's involvement in the entertainment and social justice sector.

Apparently, we didn't know all the details surrounding Jay's involvement in the NFL. According to TMZ, the rapper is now set to become a part-owner of an NFL team. Which one? It hasn't been revealed yet but sources claim that "it is going to happen in the near future." Jay previously had stakes in the Brooklyn Nets, which he's sold, so owning a sports team isn't foreign to him. But Hov's reason to be a part-owner aligns with why he said he agreed to partner with the NFL. It's "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." Some people might have to see it to believe it.

The reason he sold his stakes in the Brooklyn Nets was that he had the Roc Nation sports agency and the NBA rules state that in order to have a sports agency, one must not have a stake in a team. The NFL seems to work on the same set of rules but a source close to the tabloid publication said that "Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation."

There will definitely be a lot of conversation surrounding this move if it is true. He's already faced a ton of backlash for partnering with them.