Todd Gurley barely played for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game and two weeks later when the team played in the Super Bowl, Gurley was limited once again. Leading up to the playoffs, it appeared as though Gurley had suffered a minor knee injury that only required a few weeks of recovery. In the end, though, his knee became a hot topic of conversation and was one of the reasons why the Rams were unable to generate much offense in the big game.

Since the playoffs have ended, Gurley and those around him have commented on his injury saying he's fine and will be good to go when the season starts in September. Former Rams running back Eric Dickerson is echoing those sentiments as he's been made privy to the situation at hand.

"I talked to Todd," Dickerson explained to TMZ. "Todd's good. He said he's fine. He said he's fine."

Dickerson has remained close to players within the Rams organization and seems pretty in tune with Gurley and the way he usually conducts himself. Having said that, Dickerson explained that fans should be concerned about the running back if he publicly states he's hurt.

"When he says, 'Look, I'm hurt.' That's when you worry," Dickerson said.

Well, there you have it Rams fans. You can sleep well tonight knowing your Pro Bowl running back is fine.