Eric Bellinger Spits Game On "Solo'n"

Karlton Jahmal
October 31, 2020 21:30
No need to be solo anymore.


Eric Bellinger decided to drop off another election-themed project right before what is set to be one of the craziest elections in modern American history. The project, titled Eric B For President: Term 3finds strength in poppy fueled bangers. "Solo'n" is a great example of this. The track features a sugary sweet instrumental that uses colorful synths and a bopping base to create this excited and fun beat. 

Eric Bellinger lays down his honey-sweet vocals over the beat, crooning about making a single girl his main squeeze. Of course, Eric plans to do this with his sexual prowess and baller-lifestyle. The song is not anything too different, but it is fun to dance around to and will certainly be a favorite among the ladies. 

Quotbale Lyrics
On a late night team (Team), on a date night team (Team)
Come and queen my king (Yeah)
Saint Laurent lingerie (Sheesh), we can film a lil' tape
If you with it my babe (Yeah), 'cause you been solo'n

