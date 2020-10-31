Eric Bellinger Delivers "Eric B For President: Term 3" Ahead Of Elections

Election day is only a few days away and the stakes are high. In the past few weeks, we've seen Trump gain a lot more celebrity endorsements than he did in the 2016 elections including from hip-hop's elite. It's kind of a full-circle type thing since Trump was once the symbol for wealth within the hip-hop community.

But if you're not down with any of the candidates, perhaps Eric Bellinger might be a better pick for the Oval Office. The singer returned this week with the third installment in his Eric B For President series. Playing off of the title of the Eric B. & Rakim album, as well as the upcoming elections, Bellinger delivers nine tracks of sultry R&B vibes to hold you down as November 3rd looms closer.

Check out Eric Bellinger's new project below.