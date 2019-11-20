Eric Bellinger "OMW" Is That Late Night Joint

Eric Bellinger is keeping good on his promise to release new music every day. His new album Cuffing Season 3 drops this Friday and he is releasing songs daily leading up to the project's arrival. Tuesday's release was "OMW", a song for late on a Friday or Saturday night when you're waiting on that special someone. The title "OMW," standing for the phrase "on my way," is about exactly that. Bellinger paints a picture of being en route to his lover which is a relatable moment for most. There's a lot of anticipation when you're waiting on the object of your affection and "OMW" captures that.

The Hitmaka produced track is a definite addition to your slow jams playlist. For you know...putting on when you get to your destination.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm tryna push it way past the limit

Ain't gon' pull out I'ma crash up in it

Will I ever leave, namaste, yeah-yeah

I got the pin to where you stay, yeah-yeah