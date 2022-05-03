Eric Bellinger Calls On The Game, Dom Kennedy, Tank & More For "The Light: Remixes"

Eric Bellinger's remained one of the hardest working artists in R&B in the past two years. Whether it was the uptick of singles he dropped or the slew of projects he unveiled between 2018 and 2021, he made sure that there was no shortage of music in the cut. In September, he released his new album, New Light, and now, he's unveiled an official remix project which commemorates his newly inked partnership deal with Roc Nation Publishing. New Light: The Remixes boasts six songs with some serious star-power attached. "Truly Yours (Remix)" ft. The Game, Dom Kennedy, and Phabo appear on the tracklist. Additionally, he links up with Tone Stith, Tank, RILEY, Ambré, and Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman.

