mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Calls On The Game, Dom Kennedy, Tank & More For "The Light: Remixes"

Aron A.
May 03, 2022 17:59
125 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The Light: Remixes
Eric Bellinger

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Eric Bellinger celebrates his new partnership deal with Roc Nation Publishing by releasing "New Light: The Remixes" ft. The Game, Dom Kennedy, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men and more.


Eric Bellinger's remained one of the hardest working artists in R&B in the past two years. Whether it was the uptick of singles he dropped or the slew of projects he unveiled between 2018 and 2021, he made sure that there was no shortage of music in the cut. In September, he released his new album, New Light, and now, he's unveiled an official remix project which commemorates his newly inked partnership deal with Roc Nation Publishing. New Light: The Remixes boasts six songs with some serious star-power attached.  "Truly Yours (Remix)" ft. The Game, Dom Kennedy, and Phabo appear on the tracklist. Additionally, he links up with Tone Stith, Tank, RILEY, Ambré, and Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman.

Check the project out below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Eric Bellinger Calls On The Game, Dom Kennedy, Tank & More For "The Light: Remixes"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject