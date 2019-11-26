In what can only be deemed a surprising, Shyamalan-esque plot twist, vinyl records have become a modern-day musical staple. Between the appealing visual design and notably warmer sonic quality, there's much to gain from securing a record player and decent speaker set-up. And if you're worried your favorite album won't be available for purchase, give it time. Artists are beginning to catch on to the appeal and reissuing beloved works accordingly.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Case in point, Eminem has officially revealed a release date for the physical copy of his Slim Shady LP: Expanded Edition, which was released ealier this year in a strictly digital fashion. The thirty-song project will be available on both vinyl and CD, as confirmed by an XXL report. Apparently, the vinyl version will arrive with three discs, while the CD version will remain a double album. As fans have likely heard the Expanded Edition in its entirety, it's likely this holiday-friendly release is strictly for the most ardent Stans. Particularly those who harbor a collector's spirit.

Are you interested in securing this classic for your collection? If so, the physical version of SSLP hits stores on December 13th.