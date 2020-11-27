Most rap stars would like to believe they hold weight in their home city, but Eminem is proving to be that dude in Detroit by helping out where it's truly needed. His first stop is Downtown Boxing Gym, where the Encore emcee has dropped an official capsule collection.



Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Through The Marshall Mathers Foundation, Em partnered on this limited edition clothing line to give some sort of support to a company that's facing severely hard times now that gyms are one of the key places people are avoiding during this pandemic. DBG founder and CEO Khali Sweeney said in a statement, "We’re facing a crisis like we’ve never seen and we’re doing everything we can to support our kids and help them make it through," continuing by adding, "To have Eminem and the Marshall Mathers Foundation step up during this time and help raise much needed funds means the world to us. This is what we do in the D. We take care of each other. And we are truly grateful."

The set includes two pieces, a T-shirt and a hoodie, which pretty much feature logo branding from both sides of the collab on top of Carhartt apparel. While most will be picking these up simply out of support anyway, the design is clean enough to fit well into your weekly wardrobe this season. Fans of Eminem's 2000 classic "Stan" will especially enjoy the motif included on both offerings.

Take a look at The Marshall Mathers Foundation x Downtown Boxing Gym charity capsule collection by Eminem below, available for pre-order now on shop.eminem.com and shipping out January 28, 2021. Let us know if you think it's worth the cop or, well, nah it's definitely worth the cop because the collab came about for the sake of COVID-19 relief. Bless!