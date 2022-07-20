Eminem has unveiled the merch that is being released with his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2. The arcade-themed pieces are currently available for pre-order on the Detroit rapper's website and are scheduled to ship out after the release of the album, next month.

“Does this look like an arcade?” Eminem wrote on Twitter, sharing two t-shirts from the drop. “Tryna play games? See this saw blade? #CurtainCall2 merch, vinyl and bundles now avail for pre-order! Hit the site.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In total, the collection includes the aforementioned t-shirts, as well as CD box sets, cassette tapes, and even autographed orange vinyl.

Curtain Call 2 will feature music from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and more. Since Relapse (2009), Eminem has released five full-length solo studio albums including Recovery (2010), The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020).

The original, Curtain Call: The Hits, dropped back in 2005 and included a number of the legendary rapper's best songs such as “The Way I Am,” “My Name Is,” “Guilty Conscience” and “Without Me.” To this day, it is one of the most successful rap albums in Billboard 200 history.

Curtain Call 2 is scheduled to arrive on August 5. The merch will ship out a few days later on August 8.

Check out Eminem's tweet revealing the merch pieces below.

[Via]