Eminem has announced that his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, will be released later this summer, featuring music from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and more. The Detroit rapper's first hits collection, Curtain Call: The Hits, was released in 2005.

In addition to being released on streaming platforms, Eminem is dropping a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl for the project. Both will be available on Eminem.com.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In the time since Relapse, Eminem has released five full-length solo studio albums including Recovery (2010), The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020).

There will also be one previously unreleased song being included in the collection. In a press release for the news, it is said that more details regarding the track will arrive in the weeks to come.

The news comes following the release of Eminem's latest track, “From the D 2 the LBC,” a collaboration with Snoop Dogg that was released in June at a Bored Ape NFT event. Eminem also recently worked with CeeLo Green on “The King and I,” for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

Be on the lookout for Curtain Call 2 on August 5.

[Via]