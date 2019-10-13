Ellen Degeneres caught some flack from the public this week after video surfaced of her hanging out with George Bush earlier this week. Many found the friendship to be hypocritical of the pro-LGBT positions she believes in and more. While fans hated on the move, many celebrities have come forward to defend her. Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell and now, Elton John have all stood by the comedian.

In a new interview with NPR, John defended Ellen saying, “I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she said. George Bush has made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes. Ellen DeGeneres has made a lot of mistakes. People need to come together […] They need to respect people’s view on life. Except when it’s heresy, and I don’t think George Bush is that kind of guy.”

Ellen defended herself on her own show eariler this week saying, “Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different.”

Elton John’s interview with NPR is being conducted to promote John’s upcoming autobiography, Me. The book is due out on October 15th.