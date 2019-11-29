When Elon Musk presented his Cybertruck to the world things didn't necessarily go as planned. For instance, when Elon and the vehicle's head designer Franz Vol Holzhausesn showcased how durable the car's windows are by throwing a metal ball at it, the smashed result wasn't what anyone was expecting. Elon later explained why it went down, writing on Twitter: "Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time."



Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Despite the failed attempt in showcasing an aspect of the car's durability, Elon suggested on Twitter that pre-orders for the truck have rounded out to 250,000.

The price of a Cybertruck starts at $39,900 but when filling out an application for the car, individuals have the right to configure it how they please. “After you submit your completed pre-order and the options you selected become available in production, we will invite you to complete the configuration of your Vehicle," reads the Cybertruck Motor Vehicle Pre-Order Agreement. "We will then issue you the Vehicle Configuration and Final Price Sheet based on the base price of the model and any options included or that you select.”