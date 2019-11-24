Earlier this week, Elon Musk decided to unveil his long awaited cyber truck from Tesla, which he first hinted at back in 2012.

The high-tech vehicle is the company's first-ever electric pickup truck, which Musk said is one of the top selling vehicles in America. It will start at about $40,000 and will consist of a bulletproof exterior and a futuristic appearance. It also happens to be super fast too, going 0 to 60 in only 2.9 seconds while being able to drive up to 500 miles on a full charge. Base models will have a range of 250 miles however.

“We need sustainable energy now. If we don’t have a pickup truck we can’t solve it," Musk said at the event. "The top 3 selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck.”

"You want a truck that's really tough. Not fake tough," he said while demonstrating the non-denting doors and panels. However during the demonstration, Musk threw a metal ball to the window to display the “shatterproof” windows, but in a turn of events the window in fact broke, which it shouldn't have. "Oh my fucking god," Musk said laughing, perhaps as shocked as the attendees, before pointing out that at least the ball didn't actually go through the glass. Luckily for Elon and Tesla they still have two more years to get things right as production isn't set to begin until 2021.

Check out some photos of the upcoming cybertruck (below). Will you be copping the futuristic truck?