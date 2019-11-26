Last week, Elon Musk presented major tech news when he unveiled the Cybertruck to a crowd of eager attendees who got to see the futuristic car with an added explanation of its benefits from the creator. Just some of the experiments on stage went according to plan - like when lead designer Franz von Holzhausen took a sledgehammer to the truck and barely dented it but as you probably know by now, the other demonstration didn't go as well.



Robyn Beck-Pool/Getty Image

The second test Elon and his team showcased was the durability of the truck's windows. They first tested how durable the windows are in a separate installation before Franz took a metal ball and smashed the truck's window for the crowd. Unfortunately, the duo was clearly hoping for there to be no cracks but as everyone didn't expect, there were two.

Elon has now responded to the event on Twitter giving an explanation as to what happened. "Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time," he responded to a user.

So there we have it, the truck's glass is durable, as of now, if it doesn't get crashed into first.