Fans believed that The Ellen Degeneres Show was the happiest workplace environment until employees began to step forward with accusations of racism, discrimination, and intimidation. Buzzfeed even penned an exposé about what it was like behind the scenes of the popular daytime talk show, causing WarnerMedia to call up a third-party to investigate the allegations. Ellen has remained tight-lipped about the accusations, but on Thursday (July 30), a letter she reportedly sent out to her staffers leaked online.



Ellen Degeneres reportedly wrote that she aimed for her show to be a "place of happiness" where "everyone would be treated with respect." She stated that she's unhappy to learn this isn't the case and because her "name is on the show" she will "take responsibility for that." Ellen also recognized WarnerMedia's investigation and implied that she was fully cooperating.

"I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done, " Ellen wrote. "I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded." Ellen added she would never want anyone to experience that.

Read through the letter in full below.