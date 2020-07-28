When watching Ellen Denegeres's popular daytime talk show, viewers can see that it's a fun place to visit. Ellen dances her way to the stage and cracks jokes with her guests—and a few people have gone from viral sensations to stars by visiting her set. However, there have been rumors about Ellen and it's workplace conditions as employee have complained that behind the scenes, working for Ellen Degeneres is a nightmare.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

After the gossip about the Ellen set has gone viral for months, it's being reported by Variety that WarnerMedia and a third-party firm will sit down with employees to determine the truth from internet fiction. They will lead an investigation into the accusations of racism, poor treatment of staff, discrimination, and intimidation.

Buzzfeed recently shared an exposé about Ellen and following the allegations, executive producers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, and Mary Connelly released a joint statement. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

“For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us," the group continued. "We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.” The "third-party firm" taking on the investigation is unclear.

