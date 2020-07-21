From 2003 to 2007, All of Us was the hit sitcom that aired on the UPN network. The show was produced by Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and was reportedly inspired by their relationship and blended family. It starred Duane Martin, Elise Neal, LisaRaye McCoy, Tony Rock, and Terri J. Vaughn, but after a lengthy run on television, the series was canceled amid the behind-the-scenes drama.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith sat down for Red Table Talk and spoke about a period in their relationship when they were on the verge of divorce. Instead, they separated ad Jada had a romance—or "entanglement"—with August Alsina. Elise Neal spoke about bearing the brunt of Will and Jada's "unhappy" home life and how it made working on All of Us a bit of a nightmare.

"If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others," Elise told Viral Hip Hop News. "I wasn't happy on the set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy. If you're unhappy in something—bottom line is, their marriage, they decided what their marriage is gonna be. They have decided that a long time ago. I'm not involved in their marriage. They know what's going on in their marriage." She added that whatever conclusion Will and Jada have come to for their relationship is something she or no one else should judge.

"What I am gonna judge is if I come to work for people and they bring that unhappiness on others like myself," Elisa Neal added. "I felt that and received that on that set. And that's sad to me because I am a very hard working girl." She said she knew Will Smith and loved his work, but didn't know much about his personal life. "I was looking forward to having a very fun work experience, and I'm still sad that it was so not like that. It wasn't that."

"I exited that set early. I'm gonna say I miss the money, but I didn't miss not coming to work happy. I was not happy because they were not happy and I wasn't being treated fairly because they were not happy." Watch Elise Neal chat with Viral Hip Hop News below.