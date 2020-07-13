While it may not be the best time to be spending hours upon hours in crowded airports and tourist destinations with a virus in the air, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have enough money to do so while still being safe.

The couple has been bombarded with memes about their marriage following August Alsina's revelation that he was in a relationship with Jada. Despite the fact that they both denied the allegations, Will and Jada hit up Red Table Talk where they discussed the situation, referring to it as an "entanglement."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In an effort to escape this mess, the pair took a trip to the Bahamas, where they are staying at The Albany, which is "one of the most exclusive resorts in the world." Their daughter Willow Smith joined them.

Will is familiar with the resort, having already stayed there in the past.

The couple has been in the headlines for the last few weeks but after they confirmed that something did happen with August Alsina, it's not surprising that they would want to lay low by taking a vacation. Hopefully, they're all wearing their masks.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier today, Rick Ross joked about how August should proceed following the dramatic aftermath of his reveal, suggesting that he should release an album called Entanglement.

[via]